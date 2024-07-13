PFG Advisors Sells 680 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.04. 1,672,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,480. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

