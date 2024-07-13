Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE FENG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

