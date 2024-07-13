Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 2%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 96,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 115,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
