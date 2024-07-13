Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 381,616 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 165,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 142,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.93. 1,302,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,391. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

