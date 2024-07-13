Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 337,864 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $9,269,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 274,595 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,773 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

