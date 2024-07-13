Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE remained flat at C$0.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 388,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.20 million, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $17,745. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

