Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.04.

Pinterest stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

