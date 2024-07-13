Piper Sandler Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $134.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.