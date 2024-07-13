Piper Sandler Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $108.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

EL opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

