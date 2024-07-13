Piper Sandler Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $77.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

Twilio stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

