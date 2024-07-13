Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 35,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This is a boost from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.