Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 18685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

