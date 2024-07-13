Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 18685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.93.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
