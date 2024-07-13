Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.05. 364,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 460,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

