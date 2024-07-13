Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $328.40 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.