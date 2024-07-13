Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

