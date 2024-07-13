PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,767,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 7,810,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.6 days.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 2.2 %

PREKF traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 71,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,030. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

Featured Stories

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

