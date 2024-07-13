Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRME. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

