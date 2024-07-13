Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.34

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 106464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 865,312 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,293,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275,035 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.