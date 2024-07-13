PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PROG
Institutional Trading of PROG
PROG Price Performance
PROG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 457,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROG has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, analysts predict that PROG will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Read More
