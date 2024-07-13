Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.72 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and $1.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00010882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,513.82 or 0.99424350 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067945 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.30222874 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,810,020.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

