PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.9 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
PUTKF remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.41.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT United Tractors Tbk
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.