Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 183,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 554,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
