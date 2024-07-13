Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.