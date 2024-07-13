Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.93. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

