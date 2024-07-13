Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Q2 worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 976,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,637 shares of company stock worth $5,675,220 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

