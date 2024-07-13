Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 117,321 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 4,488.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,321 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 1,091,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

