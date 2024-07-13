Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 47,732 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 398.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,732 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,833,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 5,775,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,679. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

