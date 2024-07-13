Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 97,125 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sunrun by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 19,233,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,161,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

