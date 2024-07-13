Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 27,614 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -321.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.