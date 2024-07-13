Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 330,422 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 4,216,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.