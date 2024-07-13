Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,583,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

