Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

