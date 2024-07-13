Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.05 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

