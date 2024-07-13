Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.28 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total transaction of $12,774,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,978,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.02. 1,687,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

