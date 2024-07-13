Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,493 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,868. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

