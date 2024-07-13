Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN traded up 0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching 73.84. 946,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 80.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 62.37. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.70.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

