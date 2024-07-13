Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,456 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Guess? worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,062,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Guess? by 830.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 440,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 393,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 153,954 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 90,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

GES stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,184. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

