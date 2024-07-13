Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 41,331 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $50.78. 6,407,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,855. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

