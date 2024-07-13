Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 96,963 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,963 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

