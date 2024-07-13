QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. QUASA has a total market cap of $160,403.56 and approximately $2,044.95 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,376.44 or 1.00056387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067992 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00195915 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,281.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.