QUASA Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,414.97 and approximately $2,044.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,832.34 or 1.00104293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067360 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00195915 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,281.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

