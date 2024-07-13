Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.
Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
