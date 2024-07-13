Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises about 0.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 784,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.