Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.58. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

