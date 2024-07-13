Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.96. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 14,585 shares trading hands.

Research Frontiers Trading Up 12.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,615 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company's stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

