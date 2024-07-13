Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.96. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 14,585 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
