Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,046 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,554,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,955. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

