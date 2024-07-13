Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 8,166,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.