Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,463. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $402.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

