Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,919,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

