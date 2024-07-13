Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

